Experts discuss biodiversity management

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 7:19PM REPRESENTATIVES of governments, the United Nations, and technical experts from 13 countries across the European, Asian and Pacific (Eurasia-Pacific) regions gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan between April 25-27 to attend the 3rd Regional Workshop of the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN).

The purposes of the workshop were to share knowledge and discuss new financial solutions to protect and better manage biodiversity.

BIOFIN is a global initiative launched by UNDP in October 2012 as a new partnership seeking to address the biodiversity challenge at a comprehensive manner, building a sound case for increase investment in the management of ecosystems and biodiversity, with particular focus on the needs and transformational opportunities at the national level.

Fiji is the only country from the Pacific region which participated at the workshop, represented by the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, and BIOFIN national coordinator UNDP Joeli Koroikata.

The workshop also provided opportunities for participating countries to share their experiences on the progress of the project but more importantly to discuss new initiatives in different forms of funding models, mechanisms or finance solutions that can be explored which best fits their individual countries.








