ADB invests in Fiji's COP 23 presidency

Update: 7:11PM THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) will invest $US1.5million (approx $F3.1m) to assist Fiji's Presidency of the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP 23) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and join the Government of Fiji's COP 23 Advisory Panel.

"ADB's support for Fiji's Presidency of COP 23 comes as ADB is doubling the total financing we provide for climate change to US$6 billion by 2020," said Stephen Groff, ADB's vice president for East Asia, South East Asia, and the Pacific at the 50th ADB annual meeting in Yokohama, Japan.

"ADB was also very pleased to have assisted Fiji in mobilising US$31m in grant financing from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to improve water supply in Suva. This was among the very first round of proposals agreed by GCF."

Fiji's Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum welcomed the news saying COP 23 would be critical to keep up the momentum for decisive action to reduce carbon emissions and arrest the current state of global warming.

"Fiji is pleased to extend an invitation to the ADB President to join the Advisory Panel for COP 23, and appreciates ADB's valuable technical advice," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

