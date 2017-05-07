Fiji Time: 12:16 AM on Monday 8 May

Mother's day is everyday: Akbar

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 6:45PM FIJI'S Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar today highlighted the importance of Mother's Day at the Fiji Brahma Kumaris Rajyog Centre today.

Ms Akbar said because of the lack of respect shown towards mothers and females in the country, domestic violence was prevalent in the country.

She said respect should be taught at home when the children were growing up so when they grow into adults, they become understanding and responsible citizens.

"Mother's Day in fact should be celebrated everyday not just on a particular day. It is important to have everyone in the families, societies to be involved in the celebrations," Ms Akbar said.

"The value mothers have in our lives can't be compared to anything else. Lots of emotion is involved when it came to a mother's love."








