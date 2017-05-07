Fiji Time: 12:16 AM on Monday 8 May

PIANGO to host global CSOs

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 6:41PM THE Pacific Islands Association NGOs (PIANGO) is committed to hosting a one-week global gathering of civil society organisations from December 4-7 this year.

PIANGO executive director Emele Duituturaga said with Fiji as host country, PIANGO's member, the Fiji Council of Social Services, would have a special role to play to ensure the civil society community in Fiji were engaged.

"We are expecting over 1000 participants based on 900 participants from more than 100 countries at last year's ICSW held in Columbia so this is going to be a huge undertaking for PIANGO and its regional affiliates," she said.

"PIANGO has begun scoping work for the hosting of the week-long event last year, particularly in securing a venue large enough to cater for the numbers we are expecting.

"We are delighted to be able to secure USP Laucala campus for this."








