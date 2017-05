/ Front page / News

Update: 6:38PM THE Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Fiji's Youth wing organised a Clean-up campaign in the Nadawa area.

Initially, 40 youths started the campaign but as the day went along, the numbers increased to about 70 youths.

Sabha Fiji national secretary Virendra Lal said Sanatan Fiji was proud to involve its youths in such activities that benefited the community.

The Sabha hopes to introduce more youth wings in its other branches Fiji wide.