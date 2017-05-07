SDA women's group trained Water Champions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Water Champions participants with WAF's Water Champion coordinator Aisake Rabuli at the Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Plant. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:34PM THE Nakasi Seventh-Day Adventist Church women's group has completed the two-day training under the Water Champions program.

This program reached a milestone marking the women's group as the first women's group to participate in this program.

WAF chief executive Opetaia Ravai congratulated the 14 women who participated.

"Worldwide, women have been shown to be the biggest users of water, which is why we encourage more women's groups from all denominations and faiths to come and learn about the value of water and the role Water Authority plays in delivering safe drinking water. We also encourage women to pursue careers with WAF," Mr Ravai said.

He said that the program showed the participants how water was delivered - from the source to the tap - while educating them on how to best protect this finite and fragile resource as advocates and water champions.

"I hope you go back as true Water Champions to create the awareness in the people in your communities to value water."

Participant Loame Naituku, originally from Naitasiri, said the program was an exciting experience for her.

"I am really happy to participate in such a great program and to see what it actually takes to produce clean drinking water," she said.

The program included field visits to the Waimanu Pumping Station, the Cascade, Savura Pumping Station, the Tamavua National Control Centre and Water Treatment Plant, as well as the Kinoya Wastewater treatment plant.

The program was initially aimed at school students when it began in 2014 but has expanded to include groups like the Nakasi SDA Women's Group, as well as from the business sector.

Meanwhile, the Water Champions program received a distinction award during the Global Water Summit held in Spain last week.