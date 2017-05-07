CCF presents submission on Bill 28

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:21PM THE Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF) submitted its oral and written submissions on Bill 28 of 2016 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights at the Parliamentary Complex last week.

In its submission, the CCF called for the removal of Section 24 of the Bill because it breached core international conventions, and it was inconsistent with other provisions of the 2013 Constitution and infringed on peoples' right to freedom of speech, expression, or publication and freedom of assembly as guaranteed under the Bill of Rights.

"Section 24 will further dissuade people from exercising their rights to critique Parliamentarians' role and their performances for fear of being sued for defamation by Parliament," said CCF chief executive officer Bulutani Mataitawakilai while delivering the submission.

Mr Mataitawakilai said some sections of the Bill did not promote the trust as we aspire towards "because in order to nurture trust, engagement with the citizenry, inclusiveness, sound and robust discussions and genuine political will are all essential ingredients in the functioning of a parliamentary democracy".

"If the Bill No. 28 is passed as an Act, it could be used as a potential weapon by a future government to hound the opposition."