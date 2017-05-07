Matasama Road upgrading brings relief

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan Hiways upgrading the Matasama Farm Road in Korovou. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:37PM THE upgraded 130-metre stretch of the Matasama Farm Road is expected to end the challenges faced by the 30 farming households in the community, especially during rainy weather.

Fiji Roads Authority contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is working to implement its maintenance program by providing road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

FHH Korovou supervisor Ulaiasi Bolalailai said work on the road came about through a service request, which acknowledged calls from members of the community and the surrounding areas, for "much needed attention" to the road condition.

The community is situated approximately six kilometres from Nausori Town, along the Kings Highway, near Kasavu.

"We began with an excavator working on cut-outs, removing high shoulders and uneven surfaces as these allow water to damage the road surface. After that, gravel was laid on the road and a roller and a grader were used to form the road surface," Mr Bolalailai said.

Matasama Assemblies of God Church's Pastor Viliame Navaru said this development would bring huge relief and would greatly benefit his congregation of about 200 people who travel from Kasavu and Nausori.

Also a farmer, the pastor said transporting goods would now be improved and it would also be easier for the people using the road to make purchases at the large piggery and a dairy farm at the road's end.