Strong wind warning remains for southern Lau

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 4:24PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for land areas of southern Lau.

The weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast a trough of low pressure that lies slow moving over the eastern parts of Fiji.

It forecast associated cloud and showers to affect the group.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, for southern Lau, there will be South-easterly winds 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting up to 60km/hr.

There will also be occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised of rough to very rough seas.

For the rest of the country, forecasts are for occasional rain and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Kadavu, northern Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Elsewhere, the weather centre has forecast showers especially in the afternoon or evening.

Isolated heavy falls are expected, and may lead to flash flooding.








