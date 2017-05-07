Economic Affairs committee moves north

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The members of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs listening to submissions on the sugar reform bill. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 4:06PM THE Standing Committee on Economic Affairs says the third round of consultations on the proposed Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill was the best dialogue in terms of farmers articulating their views on the legislation.

"In our first two rounds of consultations last year, there were other issues that were highlighted that were not necessarily linked to the Reform Bill or the Sugar Cane Growers Fund amendment Bill and this made it difficult in terms of analysing the information that was provided by the farmers," said chairperson Lorna Eden.

"However, this time around, the farmers were perhaps better versed with the Bills and able to clearly make submissions linked to the various sections in the two Bills."

Ms Eden said the Standing Committee would move to the Northern Division for consultations there before compiling a report that would be presented to Parliament within the next four to five months.

Farmers across the Western Division have called on Government to continue with the Sugar Industry Act 1984 and also called for all amendments to industry legislation, regulations and institutions to be done under the Sugar Master Award.