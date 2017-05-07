Fiji FACT: Suva touches up defence work

Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Sunday 7 May

Update: 3:41PM SUVA will be looking to improve on their defence and maximise on their offensive capabilities in the upcoming 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT.

According to Suva Foot Club president Ritesh Pratap, their players are confident and looking to face off with Rakiraki.

Their match is scheduled for Friday May 12 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

He said their preparations had been going well and he was confident their players could get the job done.

They will playing Rakiraki in the opening match of the tournament and are pooled in Group A alongside Lautoka and Rewa.

The Suva team is camping in Laucala Beach, Suva.








