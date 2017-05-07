Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Sunday 7 May

Saran conveys Fiji's gratitude

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 3:36PM FIJI'S ambassador to the European Union in Brussels Deo Saran has expressed Fiji's sincere gratitude on behalf of the Government for the support from the EU and its member states for reaching out and providing financial and technical assistance to the island nation.

Addressing the 105th Session of the ACP Council of Ministers and 42nd ACP-EU Council of Ministers held in Brussels last week, Mr Saran also conveyed the Government's gratitude and appreciation to the German government for being the technical host for COP23 and contributing towards hosting the conference.

He said Fiji, as a small island developing state, welcomed the support towards the presidency of COP23.

The EU Co-President of the ACP-EU Council, George Vella who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, noted that for the first time, the Presidency of COP was being held by a small island developing State (SIDS).

Mr Vella assured that the EU was fully committed to supporting Fiji and ensuring a successful outcome for all parties.

Former Fijian envoy and current President of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly Ambassador Peter Thomson was also present at this event as a special guest to address the opening of the ACP Council of Ministers.








