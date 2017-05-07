LTA to introduce digitised tests

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image LTA team leader Driving Ratesh Chandra (seated) and Driving examiner Naveen Prasad demonstrate how the new Q & A system will work. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:27PM FIJIANS wanting to obtain new driver licenses will from this month be tested using the Land Transport Authority's computerised tests.

This new system will begin initially at the LTA headquarters in Valelevu.

The new computerised test will require the applicant to take the multiple choice test on a computer at the LTA branch that he or she has applied to.

Newly-appointed LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said now that the new driver knowledge test would be digitised, "our examiners will be able to supervise up to 15 tests in one day, instead of the approximately eight tests a day that we currently do".

He said of the 200 pre-set questions that were generated from the Fiji Road Code book and programmed into LTA's upgraded digitised system, 30 would be automatically and randomly selected by the system, with the exam results immediately provided following the test.

"No two applicants will receive the same set of questions and if an applicant is not successful the first time around and chooses to retake the test later, he or she will not receive the same set of questions," said Mr Piantedosi.

The computerised question and answer will first be applied to Class 2 licenses for private vehicles and will progress to other license types at a later stage.

He assured those who were not computer literate of assistance by the examiner.