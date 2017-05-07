Rural carpenters receive certificates

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea with the participants after their graduation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:47PM TWENTY villagers in Vanua Levu who were attending a two-week carpentry training at Naweni Village in Cakaudrove graduated with their certificates last week.

The training - a Government initiative through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development - was the first rural carpenters training held in the Northern Division with participants from the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.

Divisional Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said the program was in line with Government's vision to see rural communities build structures that were able to withstand cyclones and other extreme weather events.

Mosese Nawanawa, 31, of Yacata Island in Cakaudrove said he was fortunate to be part of the first group to attend the program, and that the training was a refresher for him, having already acquired basic knowledge and experience in basic carpentry.

Three more training will be conducted in the Eastern, Western, and Central Divisions in the coming weeks.

A Government statement issued yesterday stated a sum of $231,000 had been provided by Government to the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development for rural carpentry training in the current financial year.