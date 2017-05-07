Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rural carpenters receive certificates

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 2:47PM TWENTY villagers in Vanua Levu who were attending a two-week carpentry training at Naweni Village in Cakaudrove graduated with their certificates last week.

The training - a Government initiative through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development - was the first rural carpenters training held in the Northern Division with participants from the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.

Divisional Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said the program was in line with Government's vision to see rural communities build structures that were able to withstand cyclones and other extreme weather events.

Mosese Nawanawa, 31, of Yacata Island in Cakaudrove said he was fortunate to be part of the first group to attend the program, and that the training was a refresher for him, having already acquired basic knowledge and experience in basic carpentry.

Three more training will be conducted  in the Eastern, Western, and Central Divisions in the coming weeks.

A Government statement issued yesterday stated a sum of $231,000 had been provided by Government to the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development for rural carpentry training in the current financial year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back from retirement
  2. No hazard
  3. Rumours of ill-treatment
  4. State eyes Rotuma
  5. It's 'anti-democratic'
  6. Bill 'interferes' with rights
  7. LTA installs ticketing system
  8. Mother's Day special
  9. TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet to Fiji
  10. Breakthrough enjoys a taste of victory

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)