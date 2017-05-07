Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Sunday 7 May

Nasea mothers remember their children

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 2:35PM MEMBERS of the Nasea Methodist Church in Labasa dedicated their Mothers Day service today to their children as they offered their blessings be with them as they prepare for another school term.

The church spoke on behalf of parents and reminded children of the reason they were sent to school and that was to study hard and be successful.

Church member Varitema Turaganivalu who led the sermon also reminded their children of their walk with God as they pursue their studies.

"Always aim high and look to God as He is your provider, pray from your heart and work towards your study so  you can become successful adults in the future," she said.

"We as parents put you to school so you can become good citizens of our country and most of all, be chosen people of God to do His work."








