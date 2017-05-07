Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji to feature NRL superstars at World Cup

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 2:27PM NATIONAL Rugby League (NRL) superstars Jarryd Hayne, John Sutton, Jason Bukuya and Tariq Sims will be representing Fiji in the upcoming Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

Hayne (Gold Coast Titans), Sutton (Rabbitohs), Bukuya (Sharks) and Sims (Dragons) have confirmed their availability to play for the Bati.

Fiji National Rugby League CEO Timoci Naleba announced their inclusion during an interview today.

"Hayne and Sutton will be filling in key positions with Hayne at fullback and Sutton can be moved to halfback," Naleba said.

He said Bukuya and Sims would be the enforcers of the forwards, combining with the likes of Viliame Kikau, Tui Kamikamica, Kane Evans and Korbin Sims.

Naleba stated the reason those players could not play for the Fiji Bati against Tonga was because of their club commitments.








