FRA attends to northern crossings

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 2:18PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has inspected a few crossing in various parts of Vanua Levu that is need of repair.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said all the crossings have been inspected by the authority.

"The Boubale crossing is at a deteriorated state and requires replacement," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The deck has exposed reinforcement and there are large structural cracks on the second and third culverts while all wing walls have scour behind them."

Mr Hutchinson has confirmed that all upgrades of damaged roads and bridges would be done this year as part of their northern rural roads projects.

Apart from the Boubale crossing, the other crossing that the authority will also upgrade are Bagasau crossing, Naviavia crossing, Nasaqa crossing, Naviqiri multi-arch crossing and Nayarabale crossing.








