COP 23: Fiji's priority to maintain cohesiveness

Former Fijian envoy and current President of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly Ambassador Peter Thomson and Fiji's ambassador to the EU Deo Saran at the council session.

Update: 1:43PM FIJI'S main priority for the presidency of the UN COP 23 later this year will be to maintain the momentum and cohesiveness from last COP conferences.

The island nation's ambassador to the EU in Brussels, Deo Saran, made this known at the 105th Session of the ACP Council of Ministers and 42nd ACP-EU Council of Ministers held in Brussels last week when he briefed them on Fiji's preparations.

"To keep the momentum, we will need to ensure that the key milestones of the implementation of the Paris Agreement for 2018 are achieved," Mr Saran was quoted saying in a Government statement issued yesterday.

"In this regard, it is crucial that this year, we do all the necessary groundwork, and make significant progress on the Rule Book and the 2018 Facilitative Dialogue.

"We also need to have an enhanced Climate Action Agenda to showcase and demonstrate the progress being made on the ground.

"We are taking an open and inclusive approach and are currently actively engaging with all relevant parties, non-Sate actors, civil societies and business communities to hear and exchange their priorities and expectations for COP23.

"We are well aware that the United States is currently mulling over on their commitment to the Paris Agreement. Our Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama as the incoming president of COP23 has written to President Donald Trump pleading not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and remain committed with the rest of the world.

"I urge that the European Union and all its member States reinforce our collective plea to ask the United States to remain committed to the Paris Agreement."

The COP 23 will be held in Bonn, Germany in November later this year.

The last COP conferences - COP 21 was held in Paris in 2015, and COP 22 was held in Marrakesh last year.