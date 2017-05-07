Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Sunday 7 May

League: Test matches to select best combo

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, May 07, 2017

Update: 1:23PM THE upcoming test matches will be used as trials for the selected players in the current Fiji Bati team, heading in to the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in October later this year.

Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said they were looking at various sets of player combinations.

"We played against Papua New Guinea last year with almost a different group of players and we took that same team to play against Samoa," Naleba said.

"But for this year's test, we were able to field at least 60 to 70 per cent of the team that we want for the RLWC."

He said more would be expected as the world cup neared.








