Focus on health professionals' pay

AN exercise focused on assessing the work of health professionals, especially their remuneration is in progress, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies.

He made this clear after questions raised about the ministry's plans to increase the salaries of nurses and dentists, similar to doctors' pay rise last year, following the 2016-2017 budget announcement.

Mr Davies said the ministry's budget was still in its development stage.

"There is a whole of civil service review of salaries, job evaluation underway and obviously the dentists, nurses and other health professionals employed by the ministry will be part of that. So we will have to wait and see what the outcome is.

"That exercise will assess the scale, size and complexity of those jobs and remuneration will be aligned to the nature of the work that they do,"Mr Davies said.

The permanent secretary has advised ministry staff to be aware of the assessment and to keep delivering the best health services.