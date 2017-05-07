Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Focus on health professionals' pay

Litia Cava
Sunday, May 07, 2017

AN exercise focused on assessing the work of health professionals, especially their remuneration is in progress, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies.

He made this clear after questions raised about the ministry's plans to increase the salaries of nurses and dentists, similar to doctors' pay rise last year, following the 2016-2017 budget announcement.

Mr Davies said the ministry's budget was still in its development stage.

"There is a whole of civil service review of salaries, job evaluation underway and obviously the dentists, nurses and other health professionals employed by the ministry will be part of that. So we will have to wait and see what the outcome is.

"That exercise will assess the scale, size and complexity of those jobs and remuneration will be aligned to the nature of the work that they do,"Mr Davies said.

The permanent secretary has advised ministry staff to be aware of the assessment and to keep delivering the best health services.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back from retirement
  2. No hazard
  3. Rumours of ill-treatment
  4. State eyes Rotuma
  5. It's 'anti-democratic'
  6. Bill 'interferes' with rights
  7. Mother's Day special
  8. LTA installs ticketing system
  9. Japan sets up support system to promote universal health care
  10. TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet to Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)