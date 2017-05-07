Fiji Time: 11:05 AM on Sunday 7 May

Overseas exposure for local artists

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, May 07, 2017

FIJIAN artists will showcase their work overseas.

This is after the Fiji Arts Council collaborated with the Imango Mundi Foundation of Italy to embark on a joint international exhibition where Fijian artists will be able to show their artwork using a 10×12 cm canvas with their biography profiled on the back.

FAC chairman Igelese Ete said for the Fiji project, 140 visual artists and craftsman and women including emerging craftspeoples would participate.

"The artists are required to label the back of the canvas with their names, date and title of their artwork. They will also be required to provide a biography of themselves which will be published alongside an image of their artwork," Mr Ete said.

"Each artist will receive a complimentary copy of the book which will be titled Kato ni Mana (Box of Blessings): Contemporary Artists from Fiji to be published in 2017 by Fabrica Italy."

Visual artist Josua Toganivalu said the exhibition provided a great opportunity for the 140 artists around the country to showcase their talents and skills.

"This provides us a great platform to highlight our work on the big stage. I am extremely proud to be associated with this project," Toganivalu said.








