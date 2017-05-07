Composer in the mix for hip-hop award

/ Front page / News

COMPOSER George Wasile is one of three nominees for this year's Best Hip Hop Song at the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music Awards with the song Run It Up by Wilo featuring Tropic Thunder.

Wasile said he was ecstatic to receive news of his nomination as it reflected that their hard work was finally paying off.

The 32-year-old said he came up with the song in accordance to the artiste's genre and the type of music he was into.

He said with the hip-hop collaboration, he came up with the music while the artiste focused on the vocals of the song.

"The song is fun and when people hear it, they'd just want to stand up and start dancing," he said.

"The FPRA music award is an essential platform to provide local artistes with a spotlight to showcase their different genres and capabilities as it also encourages other artistes to get recognised."

He said being nominated for the award was a stepping stone for him as it made him realise he had the potential to make a living by composing music. Also, Wasile revealed he was working on three projects with Wilo to enter into next year's FPRA music awards.

Wasile has encouraged aspiring local artistes to not give up on their passion for music.

"I've noticed a lot of local artistes work in a hype so they just record two or three songs and then they stop," he said. "You need to stay true to your passion and when you do get inspired by overseas music, ensure that the music you make still has some local flavour to it."