Tourism growth area

/ Front page / News

TOURISM Fiji chief executive officer Matthew Stockel says there is potential to grow Fiji's youth niche market in the tourism industry.

He said the youth market also contributed to Fiji's backpacking market.

"The youth market has a great potential out of our short-haul and long-haul markets," he said.

"I see them as a great market to target to help fill up our off seasons particularly in October, November and December.

"We have appointed a niche experiences manager at Tourism Fiji who's responsible for the marketing of our niches of one is youth," Mr Stockel said.

"They'll be working with all of our stakeholders and raising the profile of our youth product as well as getting more heads on beds.

"I think it's fair to say the yo­­uth market sets to find different experiences than a lot of our family and couples' products. Some of these experiences include South Seas Cruises' Vinaka Fiji program where the youth market can go and participate in volunteer tourism programs that are a little bit more hands-on and experiences like that are very complementary to the youth market."

Capitalising on the shift in focus on the youth market, Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa has designed activities and facilities specifically targeting teenagers.

Resort general manager Francis Lee said teenagers were often ignored in family-oriented resorts.

"Most of the family focused resorts only focus on the young kids and couples," he said.

"There's nothing for teenagers so we have a few new additions to our resort that will focus on youths and teenagers."

The resort is undergoing a $50 million renovation.