Rumours of ill-treatment

Litia Cava
Sunday, May 07, 2017

ALL Fijian seasonal workers to Australia and New Zealand have been made aware of who to contact if they're faced with any employment issues, says Minister for Employment and Productivity Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate said rumours of ill-treatment of Fijian workers must be established first before the ministry comments on it.

He also made it clear that accommodations for Fijian workers was also provided as this was also stipulated in the seasonal workers contract.

He said if rumours of abuse were established and brought to his attention, he would work to ensure it was addressed,

He gave assurance his ministry had not received any issues or complaints from Fijian workers overseas regarding their working conditions.








