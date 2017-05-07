State eyes Rotuma

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay during the Rotuma Agriculture Show on the island. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Government is committed to dethe velopment of Rotuma as it has the potential to contribute to Fiji's economy with its rich resources.

While speaking at the Rotuma Agriculture Show in Malhaha on Friday, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said Rotuma could contribute to Fiji's economy through its rich ocean and volcanic soil, favourable climate that produced high yield and increased production of both sea and agriculture commodities.

"The importance of Rotuma to the Ministry of Agriculture relates to its potential in terms of food and income security, the sustainable soil management as the basis for foods systems, fuel and fibrex production, essential ecosystem and better adaptation to climate change for present and future generations. The key strategic priorities for economic development include export promotion and import substitution, raising investment levels and making more land available for productive and social purposes," he said.

Mr Pillay said sustainable soil management should become the worldwide norm in order to optimise soil usage, preservation and protection to support food production, storing and supplying clean water, preserving biodiversity and increasing resilience to climate change.

He said efforts had been made by the Government and regional partners such as the Pacific Community (SPC) and Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), in educating societies and raising public awareness on the impact of pollutants to soil and its impact on climate change.

"The Government has played its part and the onus is now with the people of Rotuma to participate actively in the development process and to work closely with Government in the realisation of development projects for the island," he said.

The theme for this year's agriculture show was "Sustainable Soil Management and Climate Change".