FRA to start work on proposed jetties

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority is working on upgrading of the Savusavu Jetty after their layout plans and preliminary drawings were completed.

The upgrading works on the Savusavu Jetty is part of FRA's capital projects in the Northern Division this year.

This was confirmed by Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson yesterday.

"The existing Savusavu jetty will be upgraded in capacity to accommodate two roll-on roll-off (RORO) vessels at the same time," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the project had been tendered out as a design and build contract.

"The preliminary drawings and layout plans of the proposed jetty are now complete and the construction work will commence later this year," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Hutchinson also confirmed a short interim repair solution had been completed for the Nabouwalu Jetty.

"The repair solutions for the Nabouwalu Jetty will involve upgrading of the existing concrete landing ramp to safely accommodate roll-on roll-off vessels," he said.

"The second phase of the construction works is to replace the existing jetty head with new roll-on roll-off ramp."

The upgrading works on the Nabouwalu Jetty is scheduled for later this year.