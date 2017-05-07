LTA installs ticketing system

/ Front page / News

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) has improved its customer care with introduction of the Qmatics system at its five branches Fiji wide.

This was revealed by LTA manager customer services Reginald Karan, who said the queue management system was fully operational at LTA's Valelevu, Nakasi, Lami, Lautoka and Labasa branches and the Qmatic machine automatically issued tickets to customers on arrival on a first-come first-served basis.

"There is no more waiting in line as a digital board announces the customer ticket number who is then served immediately," Mr Karan said.

According to Mr Karan, the new system also allowed LTA to monitor how long a customer was being served by a customer service officer (CSO).

LTA is planning to install more Qmatic machines at its remaining 18 locations throughout the Northern, Western, and Central/Eastern divisions.