Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LTA installs ticketing system

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, May 07, 2017

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) has improved its customer care with introduction of the Qmatics system at its five branches Fiji wide.

This was revealed by LTA manager customer services Reginald Karan, who said the queue management system was fully operational at LTA's Valelevu, Nakasi, Lami, Lautoka and Labasa branches and the Qmatic machine automatically issued tickets to customers on arrival on a first-come first-served basis.

"There is no more waiting in line as a digital board announces the customer ticket number who is then served immediately," Mr Karan said.

According to Mr Karan, the new system also allowed LTA to monitor how long a customer was being served by a customer service officer (CSO).

LTA is planning to install more Qmatic machines at its remaining 18 locations throughout the Northern, Western, and Central/Eastern divisions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back from retirement
  2. No hazard
  3. Rumours of ill-treatment
  4. State eyes Rotuma
  5. It's 'anti-democratic'
  6. Bill 'interferes' with rights
  7. Mother's Day special
  8. LTA installs ticketing system
  9. Japan sets up support system to promote universal health care
  10. TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet to Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)