Vessel movements under radar

Aqela Susu
Sunday, May 07, 2017

NO vessels can now fish illegally within Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

This was the assurance given by Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau.

He said each vessel that came to fish in Fiji's EEZ had beacons that were monitored in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

He said Fiji and other Pacific Island countries were now in a good position because all vessel movements in our territory were being monitored.

"All vessel movements within its territory whether in Fiji or in other Pacific islands is basically monitored and these reports are also given by the fishing vessels that are legally fishing to report any illegal activity within the areas of responsibility.

"Blue boats are basically aligned to the enemies fishing boats that do not have electronic monitoring system and they carry out a lot of illegal activities," Mr Koroilavesau said.








