TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet to Fiji

SEVERE Tropical Cyclone Donna has developed into a Category 4 storm.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said yesterday, the cyclone was located 700km northwest of Port Vila, Vanuatu, and 1560km west-northwest of Nadi.

Mr Kumar said TC Donna was moving west-southwest at 13kmph and gradually turning southwards and was expected to track towards New Caledonia and Southern Vanuatu.

"Fiji is not directly threatened by TC Donna, however associated strong winds will affect Fiji waters and a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters," he said in a statement released yesterday afternoon.

Mr Prasad said mariners should expect rough seas with east to southeast winds of 20 to 25 knots, gusting to 30 knots.

He said an associated trough extending from Severe TC Donna lay to the north of Fiji and was expected to drift over the country tonight.

"Cloud and showers have started affecting the northern and eastern parts of the group and interior of other larger islands. Expect cloudy to overcast conditions with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti, Kadavu and the eastern parts and interior of other larger islands."