Bill 'interferes' with rights

FORMER human rights commissioner Shamima Ali says the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016 (Bill No. 28 of 2016) is interfering with the country's freedom of expression and limiting the rights of the people from holding their leaders accountable.

Ms Ali said the Bill, if passed by Parliament, would give draconian powers to the parliamentarians.

"It means we have no right to comment on anything that is said and done in Parliament which, I think is every citizen's right and it is really bad for democracy in this country."

"These people (MPs) are working for us. We voted them in so we have every right to hold them accountable. It's about accountability also and we have no say in how this country runs, we cannot oppose anything that is being said," Ms Ali said.

She said the Bill did not reflect the country's democratic state.

"This (the Bill) is not according to democratic principles," Ms Ali said.

She said the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre would make a comprehensive written submission to the parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that's receiving submissions on the Bill.