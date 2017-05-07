All stars to raise Kaila! standard

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search hopeful Nathan, with guitar, mum Carol, dad Ray and sister Caray Viegas during the audition at the Fiji Times Ltd office yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Kaila! Star Search is expected to be a hit this year with an additional Kaila! All Stars category featuring former finalists of the show in commemoration of its 10th anniversary.

Chief judge Josephine Dass conducted the last round of auditions yesterday and said she was impressed with the amount of interest this year showing just how much the show had grown over the years.

"The Kaila All Stars is going to give the opportunity for the past Kaila! stars to come and showcase their talent once more and to compete against people who were also in the finals in the previous years," she said. "And in that way, it will showcase just how far the artistes have come."

Ms Dass said they had been very fussy with the pick for this year's Kaila! Star Search so as to raise the standard of art in the country.

A finalist from the 2014 Kaila! Star Search, Dawn Scott, has returned to have a shot at the Kaila! All Stars competition. She said she was determined to win the competition with her talent to sing and move people with the message through her songs.

"In 2014, I was in a very bad place in my life with a lot of personal challenges I faced, and during the finals, I wasn't ready to perform to my best," she said. "I am making a comeback this year and this is an opportunity for me to redeem myself and show the world my passion for singing."