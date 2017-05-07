Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

All stars to raise Kaila! standard

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, May 07, 2017

THE Kaila! Star Search is expected to be a hit this year with an additional Kaila! All Stars category featuring former finalists of the show in commemoration of its 10th anniversary.

Chief judge Josephine Dass conducted the last round of auditions yesterday and said she was impressed with the amount of interest this year showing just how much the show had grown over the years.

"The Kaila All Stars is going to give the opportunity for the past Kaila! stars to come and showcase their talent once more and to compete against people who were also in the finals in the previous years," she said. "And in that way, it will showcase just how far the artistes have come."

Ms Dass said they had been very fussy with the pick for this year's Kaila! Star Search so as to raise the standard of art in the country.

A finalist from the 2014 Kaila! Star Search, Dawn Scott, has returned to have a shot at the Kaila! All Stars competition. She said she was determined to win the competition with her talent to sing and move people with the message through her songs.

"In 2014, I was in a very bad place in my life with a lot of personal challenges I faced, and during the finals, I wasn't ready to perform to my best," she said. "I am making a comeback this year and this is an opportunity for me to redeem myself and show the world my passion for singing."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back from retirement
  2. No hazard
  3. Rumours of ill-treatment
  4. State eyes Rotuma
  5. It's 'anti-democratic'
  6. Bill 'interferes' with rights
  7. Mother's Day special
  8. LTA installs ticketing system
  9. Japan sets up support system to promote universal health care
  10. TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet to Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)