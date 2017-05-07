It's 'anti-democratic'

/ Front page / News

IF the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016 is passed by Parliament in its current form, every voter in 2018 should make a point of not giving any MP, Government or Opposition who votes for the Bill, a single vote in the polls.

That's the word from former opposition leader, Mick Beddoes who has labelled the bill as "anti-democratic".

"Anyone who occupies a seat in Parliament who can't handle criticism, mild or harsh, has no business being there," Mr Beddoes said.

He said those MPs who could not take criticism should step aside now, and make way for someone who had the courage and backbone to take criticism and subject himself or herself to the full scrutiny of the people of Fiji.

"I say the creators of this Bill should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves."

Several attempts to get a comment from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum remained unsuccessful when this edition went to press.

Both, the PM and the A-G are out of the country on official duties.

Meanwhile, Government Whip in Parliament and chairman of the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights which is receiving submissions on the Bill, Ashneel Sudhakar had said members of the public were free to criticise MPs. However, if it was defamatory, they could be sued.

"It just says that you cannot defame or demean the sanctity of Parliament, that is, the institution of Parliament and the Speaker and a committee."

Under Clause 24 of the Bill, any person whose words or actions defames, demeans or undermines the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $30,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both, and in the case of a body corporate, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for each director and manager for a term not exceeding five years, or to both.