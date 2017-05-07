Mother's Day special

/ Front page / News

NO other love can be compared with a nurturing love of a mother as she shared a much closer bond with her children.

The Methodist Church in Fiji will hold special services in all its churches around the country to commemorate Mother's Day today.

Church general secretary Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa said Mother's Day was a special occasion on the Christian calendar.

"Mothers play an integral part in our societies and communities we live in and they help it grow. We celebrate mother's day to celebrate their roles in homes and the love and care they provide to everyone," Mr Vakadewavosa said.

Mr Vakadewavosa highlighted the church was mindful and praying for all mothers who faced difficulties not only in Fiji but also around the world.

"We would like to thank God for protecting and providing his blessings over all the mothers.

"These mothers also are our members and they represent a great deal in our services," he said.

The message for this year's service is "Theme to Proclaim God" and this message would be the forefront of the service Fiji wide.

Mr Vakadewavosa message to the people was to uphold and show respect towards every mother and woman in the country this Mother's Day.