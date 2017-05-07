Fiji Time: 11:05 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mother's Day special

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, May 07, 2017

NO other love can be compared with a nurturing love of a mother as she shared a much closer bond with her children.

The Methodist Church in Fiji will hold special services in all its churches around the country to commemorate Mother's Day today.

Church general secretary Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa said Mother's Day was a special occasion on the Christian calendar.

"Mothers play an integral part in our societies and communities we live in and they help it grow. We celebrate mother's day to celebrate their roles in homes and the love and care they provide to everyone," Mr Vakadewavosa said.

Mr Vakadewavosa highlighted the church was mindful and praying for all mothers who faced difficulties not only in Fiji but also around the world.

"We would like to thank God for protecting and providing his blessings over all the mothers.

"These mothers also are our members and they represent a great deal in our services," he said.

The message for this year's service is "Theme to Proclaim God" and this message would be the forefront of the service Fiji wide.

Mr Vakadewavosa message to the people was to uphold and show respect towards every mother and woman in the country this Mother's Day.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back from retirement
  2. No hazard
  3. Rumours of ill-treatment
  4. State eyes Rotuma
  5. It's 'anti-democratic'
  6. Bill 'interferes' with rights
  7. Mother's Day special
  8. LTA installs ticketing system
  9. Japan sets up support system to promote universal health care
  10. TC Donna intensifies, no threat yet to Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)