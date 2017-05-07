Back from retirement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad, right, with proposed candidate Lt-Col Pio Tikoduadua, middle, and NFP whip Prem Singh at the Working Committee meeting in Rakiraki Village yesterday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

FORMER FijiFirst party Cabinet minister Pio Tikoduadua said he joined the National Federation Party (NFP) to ensure a brighter future for his children and for the country.

While addressing a gathering at Rakiraki Village yesterday, he said the future of the country and especially that of the youths was at stake.

This had prompted him to come out of retirement and to enter national politics.

"I am happy to be at the front and I am happy to cop the bullet," he said.

"That is the risk, I take but it is a risk that is actually worth taking. Because, I am not taking it for anyone else, I am taking it for my son and my daughter.

"That's my motivation. Because if I don't, they are going to go through worse. So don't let your children go through worse, they have been through enough.

"You should be supporting people who will take the time to listen to you. And let me tell you the NFP is going to listen."

Mr Tikoduadua reiterated the reason he left the FijiFirst party in May 2015 and resigned his ministerial portfolio was because of illness and also because of the way the party was being run.

"At the time, I was very sick with cancer and it is a condition I continually have to manage.

"There is a good chance it could come back again if I don't look after myself.

"Like everything in life, not everything is easy and if you want to make a difference you've got to take a bold step forward.

"And I believe, I am well enough to be part of the NFP government in 2018."