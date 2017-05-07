Fiji Time: 11:05 AM on Sunday 7 May

No hazard

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, May 07, 2017

THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has reassured there is no oil leakage from the sunken cargo ship at the Suva Harbour and everything has been contained to ensure there are no environmental hazards.

The cargo ship known as the MV Southern Phoenix sank in the Suva Harbour yesterday morning.

The ship was loading cargo and containers when the load became unbalanced and the ship tilted on one side.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident took place about 3am yesterday.

"Later the ship was towed out of port area by the marine tugboats and finally sank about 30 metres away from the Kings Wharf," Ms Naisoro said.

She said there were no casualties during the incident.

Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd chief executive officer Vajira Piyasena said why the ship sank was not known at this stage.

He said operations on salvaging items and containers had started yesterday and now they were waiting for the arrival of the shipowners into the country to remove the sunken ship from the harbour.

When contacted last night, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar confirmed investigations into the incident were continuing and he would give an official comment once investigations were over.

The scene was visited by the investigation officer, fire personnel and marine enforcement officers.








