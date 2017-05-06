Close game

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:51PM THE Fiji Bati team went down in a closely fought loss to Tonga 26-24 in their Pacific Test match in Sydney last night.

Eilani Latu broke the hearts of all Fijian supporters with a last minute try edging their Pacific brothers 24-24 with a successful conversion.

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said it was a very good game against Tonga.

"Our defence was done and we needed to strengthen that when it came to the second half but we didn�t go in too deep like how the Tongans play."

"There is still time to prepare as our focus is the World Cup Championship so don�t lose faith and we will work with these players to prepare for the big tournament," Naleba said.