Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Close game

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 9:51PM THE Fiji Bati team went down in a closely fought loss to Tonga 26-24 in their Pacific Test match in Sydney last night.

Eilani Latu broke the hearts of all Fijian supporters with a last minute try edging their Pacific brothers 24-24 with a successful conversion.

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said it was a very good game against Tonga.

"Our defence was done and we needed to strengthen that when it came to the second half but we didn�t go in too deep like how the Tongans play."

"There is still time to prepare as our focus is the World Cup Championship so don�t lose faith and we will work with these players to prepare for the big tournament," Naleba said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  6. Spotlight on tax evaders
  7. Dairy epidemic
  8. Bill saga heats up
  9. Union: Remove VAT
  10. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)