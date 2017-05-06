Police search for recruits

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:40PM TWO weeks from now, the Fiji Police Force will recruit potential officers to train.

In a notice posted on its facebook page, the force said those interested in joining the force should attend a recruitment drive at one of three venues nationwide.

For the Central/Eastern division, would be recruits should report to the Fiji Police Academy from 8am to 4pm on May 22.

In the Western Division on May 29, interested people should report to the Lautoka Police Station from 8am to 4pm.

The final recruitment drive will be held at the Labasa Police Station from 8am to 4pm on June 5.

Candidates who attend the recruitment drives can expect to attend an aptitude test, computer literarcy test, an agility test and be interviewed by a panel.

More information about what to take to the recruitment drives can be found on the Fiji Police Force online platforms.