Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police search for recruits

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 9:40PM TWO weeks from now, the Fiji Police Force will recruit potential officers to train.

In a notice posted on its facebook page, the force said those interested in joining the force should attend a recruitment drive at one of three venues nationwide.

For the Central/Eastern division, would be recruits should report to the Fiji Police Academy from 8am to 4pm on May 22.

In the Western Division on May 29, interested people should report to the Lautoka Police Station from 8am to 4pm.

The final recruitment drive will be held at the Labasa Police Station from 8am to 4pm on June 5.

Candidates who attend the recruitment drives can expect to attend an aptitude test, computer literarcy test, an agility test and be interviewed by a panel.

More information about what to take to the recruitment drives can be found on the Fiji Police Force online platforms.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  6. Spotlight on tax evaders
  7. Dairy epidemic
  8. Bill saga heats up
  9. Union: Remove VAT
  10. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)