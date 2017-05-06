Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Vila Fijians prep for TC Donna

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 9:19PM CITIZENS of Port Vila, in Vanuatu are prepared for the worst as Tropical Cyclone Donna, of category 4 strength works her way through the country.

Fijian citizens in the capital city that Fiji Times Online spoke to said they could experience heavy rain and strong winds, although the cyclone was not expected to pass them until later tomorrow.

Michelle Wilson, who lives five minutes away from the city centre said they were prepared for the worst.

�Homes and shops are all shuttered up. People have been stocking up and preparing for the worst,� Ms Wilson said.

�I can�t tell you if there�s any Fijians in Torba though and they got banged up  last night and today. If she hits is here in Vila, it could be Monday or late tomorrow.�

Meanwhile in Torba, the northwest of the country where TC Donna had swept through last night, there is reported damage and shipping services to the area had been cancelled, Ms Wilson said.

Meanwhile earlier this evening, the Vanuatu Meteorological placed the cyclone at 12.9 degrees South, 164.2 degrees East.

�The system is still positioned at the bottom left corner of square letter D, number 2 (D, 2) of the Vanuatu tropical cyclone tracking Map. This is about 265 KM west of Torres and 350 KM northwest of Santo. The system is moving in a northeast direction at 14 KM/HR in the past 3 hours,� an alert sent via sms to all citizens said.








