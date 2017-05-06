Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Naweni youths graduate

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 7:28PM A CARPENTRY training programme run by the government today completed its first north initiative at Naweni village in Cakaudrove.

According to a government statement issued this afternoon, there were Twenty youths who graduated with certificates in rural carpentry after two weeks of carpentry training.

"This is the first rural carpenters training in the Northern Division, with participants from the provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata," the government statement said.

"The training is to up skill carpenters in rural communities and teach them to �build back better� techniques, it will also qualify participants to construct houses under Government�s Rural Housing Assistance Scheme."

The initiative was run by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development as a response to current shortage in skills currently plaguing the construction industry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  6. Spotlight on tax evaders
  7. Dairy epidemic
  8. Bill saga heats up
  9. Union: Remove VAT
  10. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)