Naweni youths graduate

Update: 7:28PM A CARPENTRY training programme run by the government today completed its first north initiative at Naweni village in Cakaudrove.

According to a government statement issued this afternoon, there were Twenty youths who graduated with certificates in rural carpentry after two weeks of carpentry training.

"This is the first rural carpenters training in the Northern Division, with participants from the provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata," the government statement said.

"The training is to up skill carpenters in rural communities and teach them to �build back better� techniques, it will also qualify participants to construct houses under Government�s Rural Housing Assistance Scheme."

The initiative was run by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development as a response to current shortage in skills currently plaguing the construction industry.