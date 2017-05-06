Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Envoy to EU pleads for agreement

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 7:28PM FIJI's Ambassador to the European Union in Brussels, Deo Saran urged the European Union and all its member states reinforce their collective plea and ask the United States to remain committed to the Paris Agreement.

At the event, the Fijian envoy highlighted that Fiji?s main priority for the presidency is to maintain the momentum and cohesiveness from the last COP conferences held in 2015 in Paris in 2016 in Marrakesh.

"We are well aware that the United States is currently mulling over on their commitment to the Paris Agreement. Our Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, as the incoming president of COP23 has written to President Donald Trump pleading not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and remain committed with the rest of the world," he said.

"We are taking an open and inclusive approach and are currently actively engaging with all relevant parties, Non-Sate Actors, civil societies and business communities to hear and exchange their priorities and expectations for COP23."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  6. Spotlight on tax evaders
  7. Dairy epidemic
  8. Bill saga heats up
  9. Union: Remove VAT
  10. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)