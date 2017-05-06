Envoy to EU pleads for agreement

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:28PM FIJI's Ambassador to the European Union in Brussels, Deo Saran urged the European Union and all its member states reinforce their collective plea and ask the United States to remain committed to the Paris Agreement.

At the event, the Fijian envoy highlighted that Fiji?s main priority for the presidency is to maintain the momentum and cohesiveness from the last COP conferences held in 2015 in Paris in 2016 in Marrakesh.

"We are well aware that the United States is currently mulling over on their commitment to the Paris Agreement. Our Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, as the incoming president of COP23 has written to President Donald Trump pleading not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and remain committed with the rest of the world," he said.

"We are taking an open and inclusive approach and are currently actively engaging with all relevant parties, Non-Sate Actors, civil societies and business communities to hear and exchange their priorities and expectations for COP23."