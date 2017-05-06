New jetty for Natuvu

Update: 7:27PM THE people of Taveuni are now looking forward to a newly upgraded Natuvu Jetty by next year.
This was confirmed by
Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson.
In an interview, Mr Hutchinson said there was a request by
the people to upgrade a section of the Jetty head.
"This is to accommodate barges traveling between Taveuni
Island and Natuvu Jetty," he said.
"Options are being investigated and proposed work to be
undertaken in 2018 and 2019."
The upgrade works is part of FRA�s Capital projects in the
Northern division.