New jetty for Natuvu

Update: 7:27PM THE people of Taveuni are now looking forward to a newly upgraded Natuvu Jetty by next year.

This was confirmed by Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

In an interview, Mr Hutchinson said there was a request by the people to upgrade a section of the Jetty head.

"This is to accommodate barges traveling between Taveuni Island and Natuvu Jetty," he said.

"Options are being investigated and proposed work to be undertaken in 2018 and 2019."

The upgrade works is part of FRA�s Capital projects in the Northern division.