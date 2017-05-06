Labasa taxis refuse service

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:26PM THE streets of Labasa Town were filled with people who were still waiting for transport to take them home by afternoon.

This was after a number of taxi drivers turned customers away refusing to cross the busy Labasa Bridge as only half the bridge was open to traffic.

Amenatave Vuwai of Bulileka who was among the crowd said he had stopped three taxi�s but all refused to go across the bridge.

"I have been waiting here since 3pm and it�s nearly 5pm and I am still trying to get a taxi," he said.

Another man Vuli Kama who was also waiting for transport said all the taxi drivers refused to cross the bridge because they do not want to get stuck in the traffic.

"When we try and stop them, they all waved their heads and by 3pm this afternoon there was no taxi seen at the stand, they were all gone," he said.

The traffic went as far as Vaturekuka intersection this afternoon.