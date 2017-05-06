Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labasa taxis refuse service

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 7:26PM THE streets of Labasa Town were filled with people who were still waiting for transport to take them home by afternoon.

This was after a number of taxi drivers turned customers away refusing to cross the busy Labasa Bridge as only half the bridge was open to traffic. 

Amenatave Vuwai of Bulileka who was among the crowd said he had stopped three taxi�s but all refused to go across the bridge.

"I have been waiting here since 3pm and it�s nearly 5pm and I am still trying to get a taxi," he said.

Another man Vuli Kama who was also waiting for transport said all the taxi drivers refused to cross the bridge because they do not want to get stuck in the traffic.

"When we try and stop them, they all waved their heads and by 3pm this afternoon there was no taxi seen at the stand, they were all gone," he said.

The traffic went as far as Vaturekuka intersection this afternoon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  6. Spotlight on tax evaders
  7. Dairy epidemic
  8. Bill saga heats up
  9. Union: Remove VAT
  10. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)