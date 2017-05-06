Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suva wins

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 6:21PM SUVA defeated the mighty Nadroga 21-10 in the second round of the Skipper Cup competition at Buckhurst Park in Suva yesterday.

Suva coach Saiasi Fuli was happy with the player's performance after their close match with Nadroga.

"It was a close win for Suva and it was not the weather that we expected because we wanted to see a good display of rugby so we had to take the wind.

"Hats off to Nadroga because they came with a plan and we had to be composed in whatever situation that we have in attack and defence and that is the situation we had to take the wind and continue from there," Fuli said.

Nadroga captain Setefano Somoca said the weather shouldn't be the blame for their loss.

"As a rugby player you should adapt to all kinds of weather.

"This is our first loss and we will look into our weakness before our next game and hopefully we will regroup again and move on," Somoca said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  6. Spotlight on tax evaders
  7. Dairy epidemic
  8. Bill saga heats up
  9. Union: Remove VAT
  10. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)