/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suva's Eroni Sau goes straight at the Nadroga defence during their Skipper Cup match at Buckhurst Park in Laucala Bay, Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 6:21PM SUVA defeated the mighty Nadroga 21-10 in the second round of the Skipper Cup competition at Buckhurst Park in Suva yesterday.

Suva coach Saiasi Fuli was happy with the player's performance after their close match with Nadroga.

"It was a close win for Suva and it was not the weather that we expected because we wanted to see a good display of rugby so we had to take the wind.

"Hats off to Nadroga because they came with a plan and we had to be composed in whatever situation that we have in attack and defence and that is the situation we had to take the wind and continue from there," Fuli said.

Nadroga captain Setefano Somoca said the weather shouldn't be the blame for their loss.

"As a rugby player you should adapt to all kinds of weather.

"This is our first loss and we will look into our weakness before our next game and hopefully we will regroup again and move on," Somoca said.