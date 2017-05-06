Fiji Time: 2:28 AM on Sunday 7 May

Get the nation to talk

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 6:15PM WRITING is an open and transparent way of getting the nation to talk.

Local writer said Mary Rokonadravu writing was an effective way of getting ordinary citizens to express themselves and people could find a lot of joy and appreciation in it.
"We have two extremes the world over: absolute silence or an excess of it in social media, which for example, largely does not come with much thought put to it," Ms Rokonadravu said.
The award winning writer said this was the reason behind the National Writing Competition organised by the Fiji Media Watch Group which she launched this past week.
The 8-week competition which closes on June 30 will award winners on 14 July, the 24th birthday of the Media Watch Group.
"The goal is to provide a platform for the citizens of our country to engage in a conversation about the media. This conversation is currently heavy on the side of media members and academia, and to some extent, with interest groups," Ms Rokonadravu said.
"The goal is to push the conversation to ordinary people, to ask them about critical thinking and whom they wish to thank and celebrate. I believe this is an open and transparent way of getting the nation to talk."
Given the speed, ease, and access of social media, there is a lot of negative impact which necessitates the work of "organisations such as Media Watch Group and their work on media education in communities is so critical."
More information on the competition can be found on the organisations Facebook page.








