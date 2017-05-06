More enter Kaila

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The judges Josephine Dass (left) and Savuto Vakadewavosa during the Kaila search audition at Fiji Times conference room yesterday. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:34PM THE JUDGES were out to look for 25 aspiring musicians and dancers but have today ended up with more than twice that number at the end of auditions for the 10th Kaila! Star Search.

Kaila coordinator, recording artist Savuto Vakadewavosa said each year, the competition attracts more people and a higher level of confidence.

"This year though, we can see the impact of international talent shows like The Voice and Xfactor in the performance of these young people," Vakadewavosa said.

The show will open on June 10 and will take place at the Village Six Cinema for the first time after the usual venue, the Suva Civic Centre Auditorium closed for renovations earlier this year.

"I am so excited and maybe even a little overwhelmed at the level of talent displayed here today. It is wonderful seeing so much interested in the arts and even more so to see these young talent accompanied by their friends and family cheering them on," Vakadewavosa said.

"It will certainly be a harder job for the judges this year because the people who have come have shown a lot preparation and commitment."

Vakadewavosa said todays selectors which included Pasivika Voices choir member, Josephine Dass were very impressed with the level of professional displayed.

Dass, who was part of the choir who recorded for the sountrack of the Disney's "Moana" said there was a different demographic represented after two Saturdays of auditions.

"We notice a lot of young adults coming, some older teens compared to previous years when we would mostly meet children," Dass said.

"Its wonderful to see young people showing a lot more commitment and willingness to pursue their art."

There will be five Kaila Star Search Shows culminating in the final competition at the start of the Vodafone Hibiscus Pageant from August 11th - 19that the Vodafone Arena.