Update: 2:31PM THE Blood Services of Fiji will be at Sukuna Park from 9am to 6pm on Monday next week for a blood drive. The Fiji Red Cross Society (FRCS) will be organizing the blood drive to celebrate World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

FRCS Director General, Filipe Nainoca said every unit of blood donated could help save up to three lives in the country.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.