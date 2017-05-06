Fiji Time: 4:05 PM on Saturday 6 May

NFP committee meets in Rakiraki

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 2:07PM THE National Federation Party held its Working Committee meeting at Rakiraki Village this morning.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said it was a historic moment for the NFP.

"For the first time we are convening our Working Committee meeting in Rakiraki Village with the blessings of the people of Rakiraki and we are humbled by your magnanimity," he said.

About 80 people attended the meeting which also featured former Fiji First Party parliamentarian Colonel Pio Tikoduadua who is now a proposed NFP candidate for the 2018 general election.








