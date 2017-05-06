10k for Nasinu Netball

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:07PM FIJI Gold Nasinu Netball Association received $10k from Paradise Beverages Fiji during their opening knockout at the Vodafone Arena last night.

President Mereseini Delai said they were fortunate to have Paradise Beverage sponsoring them for yet another year.

�Fiji Gold Nasinu Netball Association is proud of our brand association developed over the last 10 years.

�I like to thank the Management of Paradise Beverages for their faith in Nasinu Netball. We promise that we will go out there to do our best not only for our members, but also for Fiji Gold.

�We are fortunate that Paradise Beverages has again thrown its financial support to our Association,� Delai said.

A total of 13 teams and two new inclusions the Nadera Starlites and All stars.

Delai said As they reflect on the last (three years) since they started on this sponsorship journey they can safely say that the partnership has delivered excellent results with Police winning the tournament last night.

Final Results

Police 1 15- Covenant Sister Blues 14

Knockout playoffs:

Amazon (1) 2- Police 13

Covenant Sisters Red 5- Amazon (1) 13

Covenant Sister Blues 10- ACSOG 9

Police (1) 21- Covenant Sister White 1

RG Direct 2- Amazon (2) 8

Amazon (1) 13- Nadera Starlite 5

Acacia 4- Covenant Sister Blues 11

Police (2) 28- ACSOG 9