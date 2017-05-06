Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

10k for Nasinu Netball

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 2:07PM FIJI Gold Nasinu Netball Association received $10k from Paradise Beverages Fiji during their opening knockout at the Vodafone Arena last night.

President Mereseini Delai said they were fortunate to have Paradise Beverage sponsoring them for yet another year.

�Fiji Gold Nasinu Netball Association is proud of our brand association developed over the last 10 years.

�I like to thank the Management of Paradise Beverages for their faith in Nasinu Netball. We promise that we will go out there to do our best not only for our members, but also for Fiji Gold.

�We are fortunate that Paradise Beverages has again thrown its financial support to our Association,� Delai said.

A total of 13 teams and two new inclusions the Nadera Starlites and All stars.

Delai said As they reflect on the last (three years) since they started on this sponsorship journey they can safely say that the partnership has delivered excellent results with Police winning the tournament last night.

Final Results

Police 1 15- Covenant Sister Blues 14

Knockout  playoffs:

Amazon (1) 2- Police 13

Covenant Sisters Red 5- Amazon (1) 13

Covenant Sister Blues 10- ACSOG 9

Police (1) 21- Covenant Sister White 1

RG Direct 2- Amazon (2) 8

Amazon (1) 13- Nadera Starlite 5

Acacia 4- Covenant Sister Blues 11

Police (2) 28- ACSOG 9








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)