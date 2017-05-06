Fiji Time: 4:05 PM on Saturday 6 May

Junior Bati wins

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 2:06PM THE Junior Bati team won their last two games against Canterbury Bulldogs and Australia Fijian school boys in Australia yesterday.

Tour Coordinator Lai Corerega said the win was a good way to end their tour.

"Good way to end our tour here in Australia and I know the boys have learnt a lot from all their games.

"The performance was ideally from improvement towards our weakness against New Castle Knights," Corerega said.

He said they couldn't confirm the number of contracts that has been offered to the players.








