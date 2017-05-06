Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Back to prove a point

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, May 06, 2017

Update: 2:05PM THOMAS Yavita was a stand out at todays Kaila Star Search Auditions and it was by design, the 25 year old guitarist said.

Strumming and singing Common Kings "Alcoholic", the Tunuloa, Cakaudrove musician said his friends and mother encouraged him to come back to change his memories of Kaila.

As a teenager, Thomas had entered the competition in 2011 and had a bad experience.

"I was very shy I think and got stage fright so I didn't do well at all," Thomas said.

"I did not have a good time."

Confident, having spent the past couple of years plying his trade for several bands on Denarau Island Resorts, Thomas is back for no less than the main prize.

"I want to prove a point that I can sing, that I can do this and I am back to win."

Confident and calm on stage, Thomas had the judges excited, all but joining his act.

"I am shy offstage but on stage my passion for music gives me a lot of confidence."

Today is the second auditions of the popular annual talent search which is part of the Hibiscus Events Group Incorporated (HEGI) led up the August pageant.








